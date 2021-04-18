ZECHER, Martha Jane



Age 96, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. She was born and raised on a farm in Liberty Township, and continued as a farm wife, working beside her husband, Glenn. Martha was an elementary school teacher and substitute teacher for many years. She loved the outdoors: gardening, her flowers and bird watching. Martha was known for her great meals she prepared feeding the hay balers and farm workers at supper time. Martha was a lifelong member of Monroe Presbyterian Church. She also belonged to the Monroe Grange and Butler County Farm Bureau. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Corwin and Cecelia (Seip) Mehl; her husband of 50 years, Glenn Zecher and brother, Marshall Mehl. She is



survived by her daughters, Ruth Ann (James) Young and



Barbara Ann (Frank) Hoffman; granddaughter, Melissa (Steve) Krendl; great-grandson, Landon; sisters, Gladys (Robert) Jones, Julia Koch and Doris Kestermann; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.



Funeral Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at North Monroe Cemetery. Donations can be made to Monroe Presbyterian Church, 57 W. Elm St., Monroe, OH 45050 or Butler County Farm Bureau, 2273 Millville Oxford Rd., Hamilton, OH 45013 or Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties, 5940 Longmeadow Dr., Middletown, OH 45005. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolence.

