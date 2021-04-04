ZECHAR, Helen Louise



Age 101, of Kettering, passed away on March 31, 2021. She was born November 1, 1919 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.



Helen was preceded in death by her two husbands, Edward L. Zechar and Tom C. Osborne; son, Mark E. Zechar; daughter, Deborah L. Zechar; and granddaughter, Amanda Thompson. Helen graduated from the University of Dayton and the Michael Reese School of Nursing in Chicago, Illinois. She was an accomplished high school athlete competing in both Race Walking and Tennis. Helen was a seasoned world traveler, visiting dozens of countries with the Friendship Force. She was also a long time Docent at the Dayton Art Institute. Helen's interests included bridge, swimming, square dancing, and reading. Helen is survived by her brother, William Coil; daughter, Margaret Zechar; son, Tim (Cheryl) Zechar; step-son, Tim Osborne; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren,



nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering OH, 45439. Please visit



www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

