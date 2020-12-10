ZAWADA, Blanche Rose



86, passed away in Springfield, OH, on Dec. 3, 2020, from



COVID. She was born on Oct. 11, 1934, in Escanaba, MI, the daughter of Rose and Louis Johnson. She grew up on a farm and was a 1952 graduate of Escanaba High School.



She married John H. Zawada on Oct. 24, 1953, and they moved to Springfield, OH, in 1965. She was employed as a teacher-aide at Hustead School for 26 years, retiring in 1995. She was especially proud of teaching so many kids to read throughout her long career.



Blanche was active with Tecumseh Council Scouting as a Den Leader for Pack 61 for 18 years, and later with Troop 78 in Yellow Springs. She was recognized in 1986 for her support of the Troop and scouting. She was especially proud of sons



Larry and Tom and grandsons Ben and Andy, who all reached the rank of Eagle Scout, in large part due to her guidance.



She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and attended all their activities. She enjoyed many vacations with family, attending musicals and concerts, attending water aerobics at the Y, and having lunch monthly with the Hustead/Greenon retirees.



She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was active in the Legion of Mary for many years.



Blanche is survived by her children Louis (Fatina Speakman) Zawada, Delores Zawada, Diane (Tony Feldkamp) Zawada, Leo Zawada, Larry (Celina) Zawada, John (Elaine) Zawada,



Veronica (Stephen Haddox) Palcich, and Thomas (Trisha) Zawada, grandchildren Benjamin (Lois) Zawada, Michael



(Alison Beloshapka) Salwan, Matthew (Kaitlyn) Crabtree,



Philip (Lindsey Gardner) Salwan, Daniel, Jack, Andrew, Hayley and Hannah Zawada, Hunter and Trevor Palcich, great-grandchildren Samantha, Tiberius and Londyn Zawada, Margo Crabtree, Aleksandra and Gabriela Salwan, and Madelyn Gardner.



Also survived by sister Eileen (Mike) Hayward of Burbank, Illinois, sister-in-laws Shirley and Rosemary Johnson of Escanaba, and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband John in 1979, brothers Walter, Bob and Jim Johnson, sister-in-law Betty Johnson, and grandson Greg Zawada in 2001.



There was a private viewing on Monday for the family at CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, Springfield. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Springfield.

