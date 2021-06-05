ZARTMAN, Mary Ellen



100 of Springfield, passed away June 1, 2021, in the Wooded Glen Health Campus. She was born in Thornville, Ohio, on July 18, 1920, the daughter of Arthur and Nellie (Bope) Swinehart. Mary was a member of First United Church of Christ, P.T.A, O.E.S. and was a Kiwanian. She retired as a



library aide with the Springfield City Schools at Hayword and Franklin. Mary was extremely dedicated to her family, she was so generous and giving of herself and yes, she loved her garden! She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Charles E. Zartman; son Steven E. Zartman; and five sisters. Survivors include her son Richard E. (Donna) Zartman; sister Ruth Swinehart; daughter in law Mary (Mike) Manoloff; grandchildren Matthew (Cindy) Zartman, Kevin (Courtney) Zartman, Eric Zartman, Jared (Diane) Zartman, Bryan



(Jennifer) Eichenberg and Sandra Eichenberg; 12 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews including a special niece Sally Nordenbrock. Mary's family is forever grateful for the love and care that she received from her friends and staffs at Oakwood Village, Wooded Glen Health Campus and Ohio's Hospice. Services to honor Mary will be Sunday at 4:00PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF and DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with



visitation beginning at 2:00PM. Private burial will be on



Monday in the Lutheran Reformed Cemetery, Thornville.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Second Harvest Foodbank 20 N Murray St., Springfield, Ohio 45503.



