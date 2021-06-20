ZAPPANTI, Anthony J. "Mose"



Age 80, of Dayton, passed away on June 12, 2021. He was born on February 15, 1941, in Hammond, IN, to Dorothy (DelDosso) and Anthony J. Zappanti. He was raised in



Trinidad, CO. He was preceded in death by his parents. Forever cherishing him are his wife of 52 years, Patricia Zappanti; son Chris, his wife Rose, and grandchildren Roan and Mira Zappanti (Beavercreek); daughter Nicole Zappanti-Higley, her husband Andrew, and grandson Oliver (Cincinnati); brother James, his wife Mimi, and nephews Brian, Mark, and John (Colorado); sister-in-law Catherine, her husband Terry, and nephew Joel Clark (Tennessee); and many extended family members and friends who loved him.



Anthony graduated from Parks Aeronautical College in St. Louis and the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) at Wright-Patterson AFB (WPAFB), OH. He served in the U.S. Air Force, then entered a long civilian career as an aerospace



engineer with the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) at WPAFB. He loved to bowl and tinker in his workshop, woodworking and making things for his family. He loved Pat's cooking, chocolate, and sharing fun stories about his adventures growing up. His sense of humor accompanied the twinkle in his eyes and a grin that made us laugh. His heart was full when chattering, sharing a meal, and laughing with family. He's probably enjoying some chocolate right now, smiling about a life well lived. Please join us for his Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am on September 11, 2021, at Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Dayton, OH. Donations may be made to Our Lady of the Rosary Church. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a special memory or message with his family, please visit



