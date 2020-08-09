ZAIDAIN, Elizabeth "Betty" Elizabeth "Betty" Zaidain, age 93, of Riverside, OH, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born February 28, 1927, in Dayton, Ohio, to Philip and Katherine (Haller) Walters. Betty and her husband, Philip were founding members of the Dayton Cystic Fibrosis Chapter, and were instrumental in establishing the Cystic Fibrosis Clinic at the Dayton Children's Medical Center. In her early career, Betty was an original staff member in the building of the Lexis/Nexis database for Mead Data Central. She was later employed at the Montgomery County Auditor's Office, from where she retired. Betty possessed a keen intellect and always sought out new ideas and knowledge. Despite the difficulty of caring for three medically handicapped children, with the loss of two, she always remained kind and loving, tirelessly and cheerfully giving of herself to anyone who needed her help. Betty was a unique and very special person. She was deeply loved and will be deeply missed. She is preceded in death by her husband, Philip; her daughter, Stephanie, and her son, Philip S. Zaidain. She is survived by her two daughters, Rebecca L. Parlette and Lisa (Jeffrey) Zaidain Hodge; grandsons, Philip Kaiser-Parlette and Philip Saslaw; granddaughters, Deborah Parlette Andrew, Laura Parlette and Ellen Zaidain Saslaw; great-grandchildren, Philip, Stephen, Alexis and Tess; and many other loving family and friends. A Private Graveside Service will be held for immediate family only. At a later date, when family and friends can gather safely, a Celebration of Life will be held. Donations may be made in her memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation-Greater Cincinnati/Dayton Chapter by visiting www.cff.org/cincinnati or the Cystic Fibrosis Center at Dayton Children's Medical Center at www.childrensdayton.org. "What we do for ourselves dies with us. What we do for others and the world remains and is immortal"

