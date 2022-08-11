ZACK, Angela Kathleen



48, of Huntsville, formerly of Springfield, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, in the James Hospital at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus.



She was born in Xenia, Ohio, on August 22, 1973, the daughter of the late Michael L. Stevens and Sandra "Sandy" (Amicon) Stevens, who survives in Springfield, OH.



On June 26, 2010, she married Keith Zack in Huntsville, OH, and he survives. She is also survived by a sister, Camaree Stevens of Springfield, OH, two uncles, Don Amicon of Springfield and Steve Amicon of Bellflower, CA, a brother-in-law, Greg Zack, two nephews, Gage and Ryan Zack, a very special cousin, Kelly Williams and several other aunts, uncles and cousins.



In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a son, Ethan P. Zack, and a brother, Scott Stevens.



Angela graduated from Springfield North High School and worked as a 9-1-1 Dispatcher for Clark County in Springfield. She loved Civil War era re-enactments and enjoyed quilting, shooting sports, diamond art and motorcycle riding.



Pastor Brian Borton will officiate a funeral service on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 321 N. Main St. Bellefontaine, OH 43311. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service on Saturday in Fairview McDonald Cemetery, Hardin County.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Logan County Cancer Society c/o Mary Rutan Foundations, 205 Palmer Avenue, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311.EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, BELLEFONTAINE is honored to serve the Zack family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.

