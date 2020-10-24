YOWLER, Lawrence



Edward "Larry" "Bish"



Lawrence Edward "Larry" "Bish" Yowler, 91, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was born on October 13, 1929, in Springfield, the son of the late Russell and Glenna M. (Driscoll) Yowler. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Pythias Ingomar Lodge #610 and served the lodge as Past Grand Chancellor. Larry retired from Steel Products after 30+ years as a tool grinder and then became a real estate agent for Burton-Minnick. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sharon (Scaggs) Yowler, children: Larry Jr. (Susan) Yowler, Michael (Karen) Yowler, Beth (Steve) Scott, and Jay (Kelley) Yowler; nine grandchildren: Monica (Dominic) Ruby, Nicholas Yowler, Amber Holliman, Kassandra Scott, Ryan (Lindsay) Scott, Maggie Yowler, Samantha (Joe) Reneer, Rafferty Yowler and Crosby Yowler; nine great-grandchildren: Lily, Gavin, Liam, Emma, Talya, Tucker, Nico, Dominic and Elliana; sisters: Martha Pyles and Ellen "Midge" Whitaker; many nieces and nephews, and his beloved furry friends, Goldie, Greta, and Avery. He was also preceded in death by brothers: Bud, Russell Jr., Art and Joe; grandson, Chris Conley, and sister, Glenna Mae Reams. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, October 25th from 4:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-4:00 p.m. prior to the service. K of P services will begin at 4:00 p.m. to start the service. Larry was a kind and gentle man and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Private graveside services will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Ronald McDonald House. Online expressions of sympathy may be made through



