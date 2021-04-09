X

YOUNG, Scott

YOUNG, Scott Vincent

Scott Vincent Young passed away on April 6th, 2021. He was born to Beth Griesinger and Gary Young on November 29th, 1985. Scott was a kind and gentle soul who took great

pleasure in being around his extended family. He is survived by his parents, brother Rich (Alison) and nephew Grayson. Scott is also survived by aunts Mary Jane Griesinger and Sharma Young as well as uncles Phil (Sue) Griesinger and Jim (Sharon) Young. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ed and Loretta Griesinger and George and Margaret Young. Scott will be greatly missed by all who had the

privilege to know and love him. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 16th, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Colligan Lodge, 20 New London Rd., Hamilton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Scott's name to the Animal Friends Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

