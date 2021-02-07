YOUNG, Kurt Edward



Kurt Edward Young passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021, following a short battle with cancer. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on October 30, 1958, and graduated from Beavercreek High School in 1977. He attended the University of Cincinnati where he



received his degree in Aerospace Engineering in 1982. He retired in 2018 after 40 years with GE Aircraft Engines.



He is survived by his loving partner, Mary Elizabeth (Beth) Solomon and his beloved sister, Deborah Rasper (Alan) and niece, Alison Marie Weaver (Kenneth). Preceded in death by his father, Colonel and WWII veteran, Jacques Edward Young and mother, Eleanor Shafer Young.



Internment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery following private celebration of life service at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to one of two aviation related scholarships: Flight 9 Order of Daedalians, the Fraternal Organization of Military Aviators. A scholarship fund is set up which supports middle school, high school and college ROTC students interested in careers in military aviation. Checks may be sent to: Flight-9



Order of Daedalians, Box 33564, Bldg 16, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH 45433-0564. Sinclair Community College. Memorial donations can be mailed to the Sinclair Community College Foundation, 444 W. Third St., Dayton, OH. 45402, or online at https://give.sinclair.edu/young



For full obituary, go to GilliganFuneralHomes.com.

