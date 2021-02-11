YOUNG, Joyce

YOUNG (Canney), Joyce Elisabeth



Joyce Elisabeth Young (Canney) passed away on December 26, 2020. Joyce was born on September 27, 1934, in Springfield, Massachusetts, to the late George and Ruth (Kempton) Canney. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Frederick N. Young and two brothers, Paul Canney and John Canney. Joyce is survived by four daughters, Margaret Young of Dayton; Shirley Spelman (Joseph) of Stafford,



Virginia; Ann Sjostrom of Sweden; and Mary Young (John Theis) of Florida; four grandchildren, Robert Spelman



(Megan), Tracy Spelman, Jack Sjostrom and Maja-Lisa Sjostrom; two sisters, Pamela Canney and Carolyn Schauble; many nieces, nephews and one sister-in-law, Kathryn Ellis. Joyce was a member of St. George's Episcopal Church, a former Washington Township trustee, and a member and leader of many charitable and civic organizations in Dayton. A



memorial service will be held at St. George's Episcopal Church later in the year 2021, to honor and celebrate Joyce's life.

