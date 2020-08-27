X

YOUNG, James

YOUNG, Sr., James Age 89, of Dayton, departed Aug 21, 2020. Born in Bolivar, TN. A member of Christian MB Church (Chairman of Deacons & Trustees), Army Veteran and a Self-Employed Contractor. Preceded in death by wives, Callie Young of 50 years and Johnnie Young; 7 siblings. Survived by 2 daughters, Angylin Young-Singleton, Sharon Young-Russell; 1 son, David Young; other relatives and friends. Visitation 10-10:45am, Saturday, Aug 29, 2020, at Christian MB Church, 301 Liscum Dr. Family Celebration Service to follow at 11am with Pastor Michael Peterson officiating. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

