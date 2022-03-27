YOUNG, Irene



Irene was born January 4, 1944, in Hamilton, Ohio, to the late Louise (nee Guiler) and Earl G. Young. She passed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, with her loving family at her side. She's the beloved sister of



Robert (Frances) and Jerry



(Linda K.) Young. Loving aunt of Gary (Pam), Terry (Patty), Chad (Anita) and Brian (Jill) Young. Dear great-aunt of Chelsea (Dillon) Ward and Kyle Young; Briana Young, Karly and Alyssa Egbers; Christopher and Michael Young; and Tanner, Harrison and Isabella Young.



Irene attended business school and later retired from Miami University after 32 years and more friends than one could count.



A visitation for Irene will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 10 am until time of service at Noon at the St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Darrtown with burial immediately following at Darrtown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Irene's memory to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 4411 Hamilton Richmond Rd., Darrtown, Ohio 45056.

