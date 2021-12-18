YOUNG, Greg



Age 59, of Springfield and formerly of Sanford, Florida, passed away on December 14, 2021. He was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on April 3, 1962, the son of Raymond A. and Nellie E. (Young) Roberts. Greg was always a jokester. He found great joy in making



everyone laugh. Greg loved working on cars and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He loved watching WWE, NASCAR and going to races. Greg was tough as nails and worked long hours to



support his family. He always had a project to work on. Once you've met Greg, you'll never forget him and he will be greatly missed by so many. Greg is survived by his wife, Debra (Kline) Young; children, Amber, Joey (Cheyanne), Jason (Pam), Eric, Bobbysue (Ben), Tessa, James and Sherrie; many, many grandchildren and one on the way; brothers, Jody, Don, Herb and John; sisters, June, Candy, Carla, Peanut, Lindsay, Nancy, Shirley, Michelle and Mary; special nieces, Kelly, Kristine,



Ashley and Lori; special nephews, Dusty Conwell; along with many other nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Greg was preceded in death by brothers, Raymond, Johnny, Donny Brockway, Glenn Frost and Chuck. A time for family and friends to gather and celebrate Greg's life will be on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 12-3pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greg's family through the Tribute Fund on his obituary page.



