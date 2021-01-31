YOUNG, Gloria

X

Gloria Jean Young (Razor) born in Dayton. An honors graduate of Roth High School (1973) and the University of Cincinnati. A member of Canaan Baptist Church. Gloria worked in various positions within Planning and Housing Development (Kettering, Dayton, and County Corp.). Preceded in death by her father, Al R. Razor and brother, Ernest Razor. She leaves: mother, Charlene Razor; 2 sons, William Smith, III (Nicole Gibson) and Marcus Smith (Robin Robertson); 6 grandchildren all of Dayton, Ohio; 2 brothers, Richard (Robyn) Razor, David Razor; 2 sisters, Linda Hayes and Wanda (Raymond) Guy, all of Dayton, other relatives and friends. Service will be Tuesday, February 2, 2021, Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1501 West Third Street, Walk Through Visitation 10-11 A.M. Service 11:00 A.M. Service will be lived streamed:


Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

