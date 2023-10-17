Young , Carol Joanne



Carol Joanne Young, age 87 of Middletown, passed away Friday, October 13, 2023 at her residence. She was born March 9, 1936 in Dayton, OH to Courtney and Lorene (Chester) Wells. Carol was a lifelong member of Stratford Heights Church of God. When she was no longer able to physically attend church, she enjoyed watching the Sunday church service in the comfort of her home. She cherished and adored spending time with her family, always looking forward to their visits. She loved listening to Gospel music, watching The Price Is Right, and her favorite movie The Notebook. Carol is survived by her son, Mark (Patricia) Young; grandson, Jared G. (Mayra) Young; great-granddaughters, Melanie and Alisa Young, and sister-in-law, Faye Gazetta. She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Coleman Young; son, Gregory H. Young, and brother, Ronald Wells. A Visitation will be held Thursday, October 19, 2023 from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave. Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the Funeral Home at 12:00 PM. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.





