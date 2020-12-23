YOUNG, Carl David "Davey"



Passed away Dec. 19th, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio, at the age of 65. Carl was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Donna and his father, Carl David, Sr. He is survived by his son, Shawn Young; daughter, Mandy Young; mother, Ethel Mae Young; brother, Rick Young; sister, Liz Brown; grandchildren, Kaylee, Mikee, Greenlee, James, Terry, Aaron, Jason, Caiden; great-grandson, Kamree. Numerous nieces and nephews. Carl was a very kind soul with a contagious smile and will be missed by all. No services.

