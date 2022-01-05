YORK, Marcy G.



Age 76, of Viroqua, WI, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2021, at Bethel Oaks Memory Care Center. She was born



July 15, 1945, to Walter and Mary Graham in Bethlehem, PA.



Marcy grew up in Chicago where she attended The Roycemore School, followed by William Smith College in



Geneva, NY.



After college, Marcy lived for many years in Middletown, OH, where she started her working years at the Knight-Goodman advertising agency. In 1980, she left to join Hospice of Middletown where she worked for many years as it grew from a small group of employees and volunteers into full-service agency serving Middletown and surrounding counties.



Later in her life she spent winters at the Villages in Florida and summers in Viroqua, WI, enjoying tennis, golf, a good card game and making new friends seemingly every day.



Marcy enjoyed gardening and being outdoors but what truly engaged her was spending time with those she loved.



Whether it was carefully selecting a small gift for a friend, decorating a birthday cake for one of her boys or hosting an elaborate Christmas dinner, she delighted in bringing warmth and joy to others.



Marcy is survived by her husband, Bruce York of Viroqua, WI; her son, Matthew Harvey of Seattle, WA; and her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Laura Harvey of Charlotte, NC. Marcy is further survived by her cousin and his wife, Andrew and Diana Damiano of Northbrook, IL.



Marcy was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Graham; her father, Walter Graham, and her husband, Doug Lewis.



Special thanks to the staff of both the Bethel Oaks Memory Care Center and St. Croix Hospice for the truly compassionate they provided to Marcy and her family.



No formal memorial service is planned, and the family asks that any contribution you may wish to offer in her honor be directed to one of the following charities: Hospice Care of Middletown, St. Croix Hospice or the ASPCA as Marcy always loved a good Rescue. Online Condolences may be expressed at



www.vossfh.com