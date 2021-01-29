YORK, Karen Marie
Age 69, of Dayton, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021. Karen was a third generation member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO). Family will greet friends
Friday, January 29, 2021, from 1:00pm-2:00pm at Routsong
Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd, with Funeral Services beginning at 2:00pm. For those unable to attend, the services will be livestreamed on Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube
channel. Burial in Woodland Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at
Funeral Home Information
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH
45429
