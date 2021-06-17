YODER, Betty

YODER (Clark),



Betty Carolyn



90, of Springfield, passed away June 13, 2021. She was born November 9, 1930, in Springfield, the daughter of Carl and Claris (Freeman) Clark. Mrs. Yoder was a member of the Hillside Avenue Church of God and had been employed at Crowell Collier. Survivors



include two children; Richard Yoder and Penny (Gary) Castle all of Tremont City, two grandchildren; Kristina (Kyle) Cornett of Portland, TN, and Jared (Jessica) McFarland of West



Chester, OH, great-grandchildren; Anna, Jack, Kallie, Elias and Amelia Cornett and Felicity McFarland, one brother; David (Jean) Clark of Myakka City, FL, and several nieces and



nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 76 1/2 years; Wayne Eugene Yoder, December 9, 2020,



son-in-law; Kevin McFarland, sister; Janet (John) Spear,



brothers-in-law; Robert, Jr., and Roger, sister-in-law; Wanda and her parents. Private services will be held with entombment in Rose Hill Mausoleum. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

