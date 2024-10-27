Yoder, Barbara

Yoder (Snodgrass), Barbara Ann



Barbara Ann Yoder went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 22, 2024, in Dayton, OH. Born in Weirton, WV on August 26, 1934, she was known for her generosity and giving heart and deep love for her family. Barb graduated from West Virginia University in 1957 with her B.S. Degree in Education and was a dedicated elementary school teacher for 28 years. She taught in Weirton, WV, PA, Broward County, FL, and Dayton, OH. Locally, she taught at Dayton Public Schools and Dayton Christian Schools. She put her heart and soul into teaching and had a tender heart for children to know Jesus and had a passion to ensure her Kindergarten class learned to read. After her teaching retirement, she had a second career in her family business, Yoder Industries, as Vice President and Safety Director. She loved and appreciated the wonderful employees and enjoyed organizing the many company parties. Barb had fond memories of her years growing up at Deep Creek Lake in McHenry, Maryland and looked forward to the summers at their condo with her husband and family. She was a cherished wife of 61 years to her husband Donald F. Yoder and a loving mother to her daughter, Pam Stewart (Tim Stewart), and loved and adored her granddaughter Savana Stewart. She loved and treasured dearly her many nieces and nephews. She had wonderful memories of her aunts & uncles, cousins, and all family and close friends. Barb was preceded in death by her sister Joyce Evans and Father Wesley Snodgress and Mother Clara Scandola. The family will welcome friends and family for visitation on October 30, 2024 from 11:00am - 12:00pm and Service at 12:00pm at Baker-Hazel and Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH 45415. Burial immediately following at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery and Mausoleum. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com