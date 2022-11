YERIAN, Larry A.



Aged 78 of Xenia, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022. He is survived by his sons Michael (Tammy) Yerian, Jason (Amanda) Maddix, his grandchildren Stephanie, Tracey, Jesse, Blake, Kayla (Allysa), Makenna, Kinley and multiple great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Betty and Edward Yerian, his brothers and sisters and his daughter Kathy Maddix.