YEATTS, John T. "Jack"



79, of Springfield passed away July 7, 2022, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born on January 27, 1943, in Dayton, the son of the late Earl and Hazel (Morris) Yeatts. Jack was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the Union Club. He enjoyed NASCAR, gardening, and was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Chicago Bears fan. Jack loved old cars and especially his 54 Chevy and 32 Ford. Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Martina (Kidd) Yeatts; children, Michelle (Don Smith) Yeatts, Sean (Marcy) Yeatts, and Todd (Tracy) Dingledine; one sister, Judy Wolfenbarger; seven grandchildren, Ashleigh, Stephanie, Chelsie, Zachary, Devan, Colin, and Aiden; five great-grandchildren, Kayleigh, Levi, Greyson, Finn, Harper; and one niece, Leslie. He was preceded in death by his brother, Andy Yeatts. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, from 1-2 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Jack's life will begin at 2 pm in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



