YEARY, John "Ted"



83 of Springfield, passed away December 13, 2020, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born in Black Star, KY., on November 19, 1937, the son of Neal and Maude Yeary. John served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired from Navistar with 36 years of service. He was a member of Local 402 and ham radio club with the call sign WB8SSQ. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, bowling and hunting. John was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife Nancy L. (Gannon) Yeary; children Susan (Ron) Cost and Michael (Cathy) Yeary; brother James (Diane) Yeary; grandchildren Justin (Lisa), Jamie, Jessica, John, Seth and



Brittany; and great-grandchildren. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Entombment to follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Memorial contributions in Ted's memory may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project. Expression of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



