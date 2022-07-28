YATES, Matthew Eugene



Matthew Eugene Yates, 41, of Springfield, departed this life on Sunday, July 24th, 2022. He was born November 25, 1980, to Eugene and Lisa (Williams) Yates. Matthew was a very loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He was employed by the Clark County Sheriff's Department. Matthew was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Smith and Annie Pearl Yates; maternal grandparents Otis and Bertha Williams; two nephews: Geoffrey Andrews Jr. and Anthony Jeffrey Jr.; father-in-law, Max E. Reed Sr; and brother-in-law Max E. Reed Jr.



He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Tracy; his mother Lisa Yates and father Eugene (Felicia) Yates; mother-in-law Debra Reed; daughter A'kaylehana; two sons: Anthony (Kristina) Reed and Andrew Reed; two sisters: Lisa McPherson and Rochelle (Clarence) Smith; four brothers: Martin Yates, Anthony (Holly) Jeffrey, Stephen Humphrey and Walter Ray; brothers-in-law: Christopher Reed and Timothy (Heather) Reed; sister-in-law, Theresa (Sam) Reed; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends. Matthew and Tracy first met at Osterlen Services for Youth, and in 2006 together they joined the police academy.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, July 31st from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Rd., where services celebrating his life and career will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 1st with livestreaming available through Littleton & Rue's Facebook page. Entombment will be in the Ferncliff Mausoleum. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at



