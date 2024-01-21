Yates, Lois E.



Lois E. Yates, age 87 of Kettering, went home to be with the Lord on January 14, 2024. She was born February 16, 1936 in Haysi, VA to the late Leonard and Maude (Owens) Puckett. In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Thurman; and her brothers, Avis Puckett, Darrell Puckett and Neal Puckett. She is survived by her son, Ed and his wife, Janet Yates; three grandchildren, Christine and her husband, Jason Sonny, Brian and his wife, Catherine Yates and Alicia and her husband Tyler Travis; great-grandchildren, William and Titus Yates, Kiah and Keira Travis, Collin Sonny; siblings, Dennis Puckett, Earl and his wife, Sandra Puckett, Joseph Puckett, Daphne and her husband Tom Miller, Nina and her husband Bob Staub; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Lois enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and spending time with her loving grandchildren. She taught children's Sunday school and adult women's Sunday school many years ago. Family will receive guests from 10-11 am on Friday, January 26, 2024 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439) where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow at David's Cemetery, Kettering. To share a memory of Lois or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



