YATES, James Dee



James Dee Yates, 56, of Springfield, passed away November 15, 2021, in Springfield Reginal Medical Center. He was born October 13, 1965, in Springfield, the son of Paul and Edith (Rhyan) Yates. Mr. Yates attended St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was an avid Ohio State fan and enjoyed playing darts. Survivors include his loving companion; Carla Luster, two children; James (Angelia) Yates and Jaime Yates (Cameron Stiltner), one stepdaughter; Hayleigh Mollett, grandchildren; Linda Yates, Michael Yates, Daisy Yates, Ja'Dyn Yates, Waylon Yates, Ja'Niyah Yates, Destiny Bostic and Justin Bostic, one brother; Mike (Lori) Yates and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a bother; Paul Yates and his



parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



