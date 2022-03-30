YARNELL, Cayden "Cay"



18, of South Vienna, turned in his earthly paintbrush for one that is able to paint the skies on March 26, 2022, and is now playing songs in heaven with his Dad. Cay was born in Columbus, Ohio, on August 10, 2003, to Tony L. Yarnell and Carrie R. (Frye) Yarnell. Cay leaves



behind to cherish his memory, his mom and step-dad, Carrie (Brad) Ramer; siblings, Courtney (Spencer) Lynch, Jacob and Abby Yarnell, along with his youngest sister, Ryanne Ramer, who he often parented and considered to be his own; grandparents, Arthur (Karen) Martin and Jerry (Ethel) Yarnell; nephews, Bridger and Brooks Lynch; girlfriend and love of his life, Taylor Ketron; best friend and platonic soulmate always,



Kelsey Anon; along with his support cat, Louise. Cay was



welcomed into heaven by the open arms of his father, Tony L. Yarnell; Papaw Frye; Grandma Bessie; along with his namesake and biggest fan, his Granny (Irene Williams). Cay was known by many for his artistic abilities that were out of this world. He was a 2021 graduate of Global Impact STEM Academy, graduating with a Fine Arts Honors Diploma, the only one of his class, and was currently attending The Ohio State



University on a full-ride scholarship to pursue a degree in Art Education, where he made the Dean's List both semesters and was on track to graduate early. Cay loved teaching art at Sip & Dipity Paint Bar prior to attending college. He also worked in the Student Union at OSU and spent his summers working at Walmart. Cay had a love for any and all cats, often making his rounds feeding the strays after work. In his free time, he would often do commissions for the many people who were touched by his work. Cay had a contagious smile and could light up a room. He was a person that anyone could count on for anything. Cay was incredibly talented and had a passion for sharing his love of art with others. He was both driven and incredibly authentic. So many people wouldn't be who they are today if it wasn't for Cay's impact on their lives. He could make anyone feel at ease, always knowing exactly what to say and giving the best hugs. Cay was quick-witted and could make everything funny and carefree when he was around. Cay's legacy will live on through others with the gift of donation through Lifeline of Ohio. Cay owned a heart of gold, one of compassion, love and acceptance to anyone who was bold enough to reciprocate. Be dignified. Be brilliant. Be kind.



Don't let anyone reduce the best of you. A time to gather, share memories and experience Cay's artwork will be held on an extremely fitting day for Cay, Friday, April 1, 2022, from



5-8 pm at LITTLETON & RUE, 830 North Limestone Street, Springfield, Ohio 45503. An additional gathering will be



offered on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 12-1pm in the McKinley Funeral Home,10562 US Hwy 23, Lucasville, Ohio 45648 with a celebration of life to follow, Pastor Dave Preece officiating. Cay will be laid to rest at Scioto Burial Park, 4757 McDermott Pond Creek Road, McDermott, Ohio 45652.



Expressions of love and sympathy may be shared to Cay's



family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



