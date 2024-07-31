YARGER, John Allen



JOHN ALLEN YARGER, age 77, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2024. He was born in Springfield on November 5, 1946, the son of Kenneth and Grace (Clark) Yarger. John proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1969 to 1972. Following his honorable discharge, John was a maintenance worker for various companies over the course of his career, including FirstEnergy, the City of Springfield and The Villages Retirement Community in Florida. In his free time, John enjoyed cars, watching racing and photography. John is survived by his children, Jeff (Jamie) Yarger and Amy (Bill) Kunsman; grandchildren, Jake, Jasmine and Jax Yarger, Slater (Crystal), Jerry (Solar), Jesse, Allyson, Abbygail and Emma Carpenter; great-grandchildren, Travis, Lucas, Lilah, Cyrus, Elliot and Soulstice Carpenter, and Asher Hickman. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his grandson, Trent Carpenter. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2024 from 1-2pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, with a celebration of John's life and military service beginning at 2:00pm. A private burial will take place at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





