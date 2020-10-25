Yarbrough, Mary

YARBROUGH (Tingley), Mary Lu



78, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center after valiantly battling several months of



failing health. She was born in Catawba, Ohio, on November 6, 1941, to Bernard Clyde and Opal Louise (Smith) Tingley. She was a 1959 graduate of Northeastern High School Mary Lu excelled at her job at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) for seven years before starting a family and becoming a loving stay-at-home mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



Mary Lu leaves to cherish her memory: her devoted husband of 56 years, Wilbur E. (Gene) Yarbrough; daughter, Lisa K. (Bill) Schmahl of Milford Center, Ohio; son, John E. (Ruthann) Yarbrough of Olathe, Kansas; six grandchildren: Alexandra (Mike) Ruhe, Nicholas (Cortney) Schmahl, Alyssa Yarbrough, Aaron Yarbrough, Amber Yarbrough, and Austin Yarbrough; three great-grandchildren: Raegan Ruhe, Reese Ruhe and



Harrison Schmahl. She was preceded in death by both parents and two siblings: older sister, Merlyn (Harry) Prince and younger brother, Frederick C. Tingley, both of Columbus, Ohio. At Mary Lu's request, she was cremated without public viewing or service. Friends may make a memorial contribution to the American Heart Association. A private memorial service for the immediate family will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the care of KINLEY Funeral Home.

