YANCEY, Catherine

YANCEY, Catherine L.

Age 87, was peacefully called home on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Catherine was born on September 17, 1933, in Newark, NJ, to the late Partryce Blake. Catherine was preceded in death by her brother Robert, twin sister Rose Blake and daughter Janice White (Gary). A memorial Mass will be held at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Noon. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to St.

Margaret's Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pike, Dayton, OH 45426, in Catherine's name. HHRoberts.com.

