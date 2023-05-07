Yambrich, Scott W.



YAMBRICH, Scott W. of Fairfield TWP passed away suddenly Tuesday May 2, 2023 at Mercy Hospital of Fairfield. He was born on July 3, 1962 the son of Stephen and Sandra (Weaver) Yambrich. Scott was self employed in used cars sales and real-estate investment and was the owner/operator of Mt. Pleasant Motors.



He married JoBeth Phalen on May 26, 1990 in St. Ann Church.



Survivors include his wife, JoBeth; son, Spencer Yambrich; Mother, Sandy Yambrich; Sister, Lisa Yambrich; and many close friends.



Friends may call from 4:00-6:00pm Tuesday May 9, 2023 in the Zettler funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. with a memorial service beginning at 6:00pm. A celebration of Life will follow at The Avenue Tavern, 4041 Pleasant Ave. Hamilton, OH 45015. Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Orphanage, 5400 Edalbert Dr. Cincinnati, OH 45239, or a charity of choice. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



