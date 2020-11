YAKE, Reatha



89, of Medway, Ohio, passed away November 11, 2020. She was born December 24, 1930, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edward & Pearl Burks. She is survived by a daughter, Debra Spencer; two sons, John (Christine) Yake,



Tony Yake; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Harold Yake; brothers



& sisters. Gathering will be 1:30-2:30 PM Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY



FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Graveside service at 3 pm in Medway Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to



