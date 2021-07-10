WYNKOOP, Jennifer Holly



Jennifer Holly Wynkoop, 46-year-old resident of Lebanon, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her family home on June 16th, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.



Jennifer is survived by the lights of her life, her husband, Jason Wynkoop; their children, Lacey, Brittney, Elaina, and



Michael; her father Danny Turpin and his wife Beverly; her mother Linda Mobley and her stepfather David; her sister



Jessica Dyer, her husband Bradley, and their daughters Juliana and Landry; her brother-in-law Joe Wynkoop, his wife Nicole, and their children Erinn, Chase, and Madison; her brother-in-law Erick Wynkoop, his wife Sharon, and their son Tyler; and her brother-in-law Christopher Wynkoop, and numerous



others.



Jennifer was born December 31, 1974, to Danny Turpin and Linda Mobley. She graduated from Wayne High School in 1993. She then married the boy next door, Jason Wynkoop, on October 23, 1999, and became a devoted wife and mother.



Jason and Jennifer went on to have four children. She



embraced every moment with her family lovingly and with unabashed passion. Besides spending time with her family and friends, Jennifer spent her time turning her house into a home fit for many parties and gatherings of loved ones. In



addition to this, she was a very proud dog mom to her two Havanese puppies. She enjoyed being in nature, hiking, and tossing bread to her nine chickens. Jennifer had a warm and caring personality and had an ability to sense when people needed her. She touched many with her unflinching love and understanding and walked in purpose. She was a beloved mother, daughter, wife, sister, and friend. The simplest



pleasures in life brought her the greatest joy. Her pride was her home and her family.



Jennifer's family and friends are invited to come celebrate her life on July 24th, 2021, anytime from 11 am to 2 pm, at



The Armstrong Center located at 121 S. Broadway St.,



Lebanon, Ohio 45036. In honor of Jennifer's memory, the



family asks that you plant a tree, be it in your own yard, or somewhere in your community. Jennifer's family would like to thank everyone who has supported them throughout this



difficult time.

