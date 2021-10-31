WYLIE, Marjorie Ellen



92, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord and family on



October 23, 2021, at Forest Glen. She was born August 28, 1929, in Tiffin, Ohio, the daughter of Myrlen and Orpha Fraley. Marjorie retired from Sharonview Nursing Home where she worked over 20 years. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Springfield. She loved to travel with her husband and friends.



Marjorie is survived by her children: Ladora Melick, Rodney Cochran (Donna), Debbie Wylie (Tim) and David Wylie (Mary Jo); daughter-in-law, Teresa Cochran; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren. She is



preceded in death by her husband, David Wylie; son, John



David Cochran, Sr.; grandson, John David Cochran, Jr.; 2 brothers: Eugene Fraley and Gerald Fraley (Roslyn). A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at LITTLETON & RUE Funeral Home with Pastor William Schwochaw officiating. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 10-11 a.m. entombment will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery.



