WYCKOFF, Merle Franklin "Frank"

Age 70, of Dayton, formerly of Arkansas City, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He retired from General Electric. Frank enjoyed

antiques, woodworking, restoring old cars and attending car shows, but most of all, like his wife, he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his children: Bobbi Lechlider of AK, Stormy (Darin) Horton of KS, Chad Wyckoff of Dayton, 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, siblings: Daniel (Donna) Wyckoff of KS, Janet Anstey of KS, Ron (Carol) Wyckoff of OK,

mother-in-law: Dixie (Humbolt) Cullum of KS, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife and best friend of 39 years: Peggy Jean (LeClair) Wyckoff and parents: Merle O. and Viola (Meerian) Wyckoff. Memorial Services will be held

privately at the convenience of the family. The Kindred

Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at


www.KindredFuneralHome.com


