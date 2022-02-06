WYATT, Nina Hurst



Age 89 of Dayton, passed away on January 29, 2022. Nina was born October 13, 1932, in Jackson County, KY, and was a graduate of Lebanon High School Class of 1950. She was also a former Miss Miami Valley and Miss Dayton. Nina was a



beloved Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt and friend to many.



She was preceded in death by her daughters, Teresa Wyatt-Woodward (2020) and Sherry Wyatt-Petrarca (2005); mother, Bernice Hurst (2003); sister, Patricia Bolinger (1991); and brother, Alfred Hurst (1989). She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 69 years, Harry Ray Wyatt; her



devoted daughter and caregiver, Tami Arlene Wyatt and family support dog, Tiffany; grandson, Justin P. Moore (Vjosa); granddaughter, Gina Maria Petrarca; sons-in-law, Carmine Petrarca and Bob Woodward; special nieces, nephews and their families: Kimberly Monday (Michael), Scarlett Glueck (Neal), Lisa Brinnon (Keith), Julie Williams (Rick), and Tim Bolinger (Martha); loving cousins, Diane Hayslett, John and Ann Cicur; and special friends, Linda, Joe, and Jeff. Nina was selfless and very loving, reaching out to many in need through love and prayer. She entered her eternal reward fighting the good fight of faith to the end. Funeral Services, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at 1:00 PM. Visitation 1 hour prior, at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. Interment: Highland Cemetery Miamisburg. Online condolences may be sent to



