WUNDER (Schaeffer),



Barbara Maye



Age 94, of Kettering, Ohio, and Bethany Retirement



Village of Centerville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on



Saturday, November 28, 2020, in her condo surrounded by family. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be held for



immediate family only. Burial in David's Cemetery. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family, please visit



www.routsong.com