WUEST, Rebecca Sue



Age 72, passed away March 23, 2022. She was born on May 21, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Barbara Wuest, and her brother, Richard. Survived by her brother, Michael (Christine), sister-in-law, Jeri Wuest, nieces and nephews, Laura McClendon, Lisa Wuest, Mark Wuest and David Wuest and by her grandniece,



Savannah McClendon.