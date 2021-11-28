WUERSTL, Shirley L.



Shirley L. Wuerstl, age 71, of Sleepy Hollow passed away surrounded by family on Sunday evening, November 21, 2021, at the Rivers Crossing Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Elgin. Shirley was born on June 23, 1950 in Springfield, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Henry and Anita (nee Drake) Hutzel. On June 14, 1975, she married her husband Victor J. Wuerstl, Jr. Victor preceded Shirley in death on September 20, 2003, after 28 years of marriage. Shirley was an Ohio native and has resided in the Dundee/Sleepy Hollow area for over 31 years. Prior to retirement, she was a loyal and



valued employee of AT&T for 43 years. Survivors include her son, Victor J., III (Terri) Wuerstl, her daughter; Kathryn "Katie" Wuerstl; and her grandchildren, Jessica and Nicholas. Other survivors include her sisters, Kate (Graeme) Mitchell, Pam



Hendrickson and Barbara (Jim) Mattingly; Her sister-in-law, Brenda Hutzel, as well as several nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents and her husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her brother, Henry "Mike" Hutzel, brother- in-law, Don Hendrickson. There will be a visitation, Wednesday, December 1 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Boulevard, Englewood. Shirley will be interred in Arlington Cemetery, Brookville next to her beloved



Victor Jr. To leave a message of condolence or share a special memory of Shirley with her family, please visit:



www.kindredfuneralhome.com