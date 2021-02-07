WUERSTL, Donald M.



Donald M. Wuerstl, age 84, passed away at his home



in Miamisburg, on Tuesday,



January 26, 2021. Don was born in Dayton, to parents



August & Mary Sherlock Wuerstl.



He attended St. Mary's Elementary School and Chaminade High School. Don then served country proudly in the U.S.



Marine Corps before attending University of Dayton, Xavier University and University of



Cincinnati. He retired from his position as a school



psychologist, retiring from Greene County Board of Education. Don was active in running, loved to listen to jazz and



watching sports and car racing.



He is survived by his loving wife, Judy; his son, Matthew (Tina) and their son; Don's dearly loved grandson, Wyatt; daughter, Laura (David) Garcia; stepdaughter, Robyn (Bruce) Mooney; stepson, Brett Butcher. Don was a devout Catholic attending Our Lady of Good Hope Church, Miamisburg. Mass of



Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, 6 South Third Street, Miamisburg. Burial will be held at Dayton



National Cemetery.



If desired, donations may be made in his memory to Bishop Leibold School or Catholic Social Services. You may express condolences to the family at



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com