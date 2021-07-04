WRIGHT, Willian

journal-news logo
WRIGHT, William T.

Born in Connersville, Indiana, November 1934. Married to Barbara. Had four children: Russ (married to Leah), Ron (deceased, married to Lisa), Randy and Rob (married to Care). Four grandchildren. Graduated from Indiana University where he met his wife-to-be.

He spent his working life in sales. After his retirement he spent his time working for local government. He was part of the team that helped establish Huber Heights as a city.

He spent several years as president of the Huber Heights Board of Education and president of the Huber Heights Senior Center. He spent his retirement time as part of a wood carvers group.

He will be missed.

