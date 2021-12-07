WRIGHT, William J. "Bo"



Age 57, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021. He was born in Dayton, OH. William was a graduate of Kiser High School. Proceeded in death by his parents Yvonne Wilson and Jake Wheeler; survived by sisters: Angela Briggs (Dana Sr), Reena Wheeler, Bridgette Ward (Raymond); brothers,



Anthony, Jake Wright; 3 uncles: John (Noy), Vernon, Eddie Wright and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.



William never mets strangers and he enjoyed his family friends. Arrangements by Glickler Funeral Home and Cremations Service - Visitation 12-noon, Service 1pm.

