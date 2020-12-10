WRIGHT, Robert A.



Passed from this world



Tuesday, December 8th from COVID-19 related complications. Bob, age 99, was born a Southerner and headed to



Yankee territory as a young lieutenant, stationed at WPAFB during WWII. It was there that Bob met his north star,



Josephine (Josie) and they built their life together in Dayton, Ohio. Bob and Josie raised



seven children and imparted upon each a sense of curiosity and an independent spirit. Josie left this world in 2013 leaving Bob as the wise and generous patriarch of the Wright clan. Bob focused his gifts and intelligence on making the world a better place through social



justice causes, Catholic missions and relief services and in later years, to sound the alarm for climate change. Throughout it all, Bob's pride in his children shown through - William



(Linda), Mary Jo – deceased, Tina, Myra (Jimmy), Bob (Liz), John (Kathy) and Joe (Jennifer). Bob has 22 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren and to each he will be remembered for his sage advice and patient, listening ear. A private service will be held, and donations may be made in Bob's honor to a Catholic relief agency of your choice.


