WRIGHT, Mervil



Age 88 of Englewood, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born in Jackson, Kentucky on December 21, 1932, the son of Corbett and LuVernie (Farris) Wright. He retired from Delphi Chassis after 30 years and was a member of the Miami Shores Baptist Church. He was an avid coon hunter and dog trainer.



He is survived by his son David (Mary) Wright; step-children Barbara (Gary) Griffith, Kathy (Jerry) Key, Sherry Crosley-Breno and Howard F. Suiters Jr.; grandsons Forrest (Rebekah) Wright and David (Victoria) Wright, Jr.; numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother Elmer Wright and several nieces, nephews,



cousins and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Velma G. Wright; and sisters Hazel Noble and Irene Watkins.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE



FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral



service will be held on Monday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Doug Surber officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

