WRIGHT, Mary

WRIGHT (Blake),



Mary Waneta



94 of Springfield, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton following a relatively sharp decline in her health. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, to Allene and Walter Blake on April 5, 1927. She was a devoted mother of two, grandmother of three, great-grandmother of seven, and great-great grandmother of one. She was known as a proud woman that



enjoyed gardening, playing cards, working puzzles, and Wheel of Fortune. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Dennis Wright, and her sisters Betty, Pat, Polly and Nina. She is survived by her son, Denny Wright, and daughter, Cindy Jackson, both of Springfield; three grandsons Thomas (Janet) Jackson of Springfield, John (Emily) Jackson of Washington, and Chris (Megan) Hill of Rhode Island; two great-granddaughters, Brittney Jackson and Bailey Jackson of Springfield, five great-grandsons, Kyler Brooks (Sydnee) of Idaho, John Jackson II and Emmitt Jackson of Washington,



Andrew Hill and Julian Hill of Rhode Island, and one great-great grandson, Braxton Brooks of Idaho.



Per Mary's request, there will be no public services held. The family would like to thank all of those who have helped with Mary's care over the years and especially those at Ohio's



Hospice of Dayton who showed great kindness and compassion to Mary and the family during her final days. They also ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in tribute of Mary to the Hospice of Dayton Foundation at https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/ or by calling 937-258-5537. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expression of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



