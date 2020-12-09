WRIGHT, Mary Kathryn



Mary Kathryn Wright, age 91, of Harrison, Arkansas, passed away at home on October 24, 2020. She was born in Israel Township, Preble Co., OH, to John R. and Dorothy Coulter Wright on April 11, 1929. After graduating high school in three years she repeated this at Miami University (MU), graduating cum laude in 1949, and acquiring her Master's from MU in 1952. She taught school for the next 20 years in OH, CA, and TX. Her interest in woodcrafts and carving became her second career as co-owner of a successful wholesale business in Harrison, AR, designing and creating toys and carved ornaments which were sold across the country.



After retirement, her third career was with Friends of the Library organization (FOL) in Harrison. She spent many years serving as Vice President of online book sales and overseeing local FOL sales. She also did extensive research of her family history. She was very proud her research established the



family as one of the First Families of Preble County, OH.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Dr. Elmer Wright and John C. Wright; and a nephew, Jim Wright. Survivors include her family's "Aunt" Nola Barnett; her nieces, Susan Wright, Sandy Spencer (Larry), Amy Egelston (Mark), Lauren Toy (Dan); nephews, Doug Wright (Molly) and Bruce Wright, (Carolea); numerous great-nephews, nieces and many dear friends.



Burial will be at Oxford Cemetery, Oxford, OH. Memorial contributions can be made to Boone Co. Library, Harrison, AR, or Ozark Share and Care. Arrangements were made by



Coffman Funeral Home, Harrison, AR. Online condolences can be left at www.coffmanfh.com.

