WRIGHT, Jessie

WRIGHT (Foster),

Jessie M.

Age 90, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday,

January 19, 2021, at Thomas

Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Rodney Cranford, Jr.

officiating. Walk through

visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

