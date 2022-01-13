WRIGHT, Helen L.
Age 87 of Englewood, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Hospice of
Dayton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Dora Hounshell of
Jackson, KY, a sister Gladys Southwood of Jackson, KY, a brother Finley Hounshell of
Lexington, KY, a sister Adna Burkeen of Bowling Green, KY, and a sister Willa Mae Smith of Richmond, KY. Survivors
include her son, David Wright (Mary) of Englewood, a brother Jim Hounshell (Lora) of Jackson, KY, grandsons, Forrest Wright (Rebekah) of Mt, Juliet, TN, D.J. Wright (Fiance' Victoria
Lopez) of Englewood, close friends Donna Watson and Connie MacManus and numerous friends and family. A Gathering of Friends and Family will be held from 11-12 am Saturday,
January 15, 2022, at The Salem Church of God, 6500 Southway Rd. Clayton, Ohio 45315. Memorial Service 12 noon at the church. Pastor Richard Tripplet officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to Community Table Christmas Store, 338 Crestway Dr. Clayton, Ohio 45315. On line condolences may be sent www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home Information
Tobias Funeral Home - Englewood Chapel
675 West Wenger Road
Englewood, OH
45322