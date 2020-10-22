WRAY, James R.



James R. Wray, 81, of Springfield, passed away October 19, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 26, 1939, in Ashton, West Virginia, the son of Clophas and Edna (Hughes) Wray. Jim was a member of the Eagles, the Moose and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to auctions, all kinds of sporting activities but his favorite past-time was watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren playing their sports. He was retired from Speedway (Bonded Oil) following 38 years of service and was a Veteran of the United Sates Army. Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years; Barbara A. (Morse) Wray, four children; Bobbie



(David) Schwartz, Rhonda Davis, Kelly (Dave) Dee and Tina (Harold) Stephenson, eight grandchildren; Erin, Ryan (Sierra), Tyler (Brooke), Kyle, Corey, Makenzie, Samantha and Kevin (Stacie), eleven great-grandchildren, a brother; Larry (Teresa) Wray, a sister; Susie Holley and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother; Franklin Wray, a sister; Henreietta Wray and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial, with Military Honors, will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

